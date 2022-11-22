BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.50.

BGNE opened at $194.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.69. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $368.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BeiGene by 17.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after buying an additional 703,530 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in BeiGene by 4.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after buying an additional 143,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

