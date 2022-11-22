Berenberg Bank Cuts Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target to GBX 320

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 320 ($3.78) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.45) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $476.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $3.76 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

