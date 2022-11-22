Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 16,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 717,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $677.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 330,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 58,749 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 33.3% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 416,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.