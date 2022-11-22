Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 8.3%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.18. 29,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,746,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYND. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $789.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.4% in the third quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 21.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.