Bio-Techne Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, November 30th (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $332.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $272.01 and a 12-month high of $522.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $501.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

