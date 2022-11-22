BioSyent Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BIOYF)

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
BioSyent Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.
BioSyent Company Profile
