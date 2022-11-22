BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI):

11/11/2022 – BioXcel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – BioXcel Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – BioXcel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 3,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,976. The company has a market cap of $402.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

