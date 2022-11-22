BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI):
- 11/11/2022 – BioXcel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – BioXcel Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – BioXcel Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – BioXcel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 3,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,976. The company has a market cap of $402.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics
In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.