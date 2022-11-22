Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Sells $6,118,088.46 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 1,218,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,710. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 404,708 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

