BlueArk (BRK) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.62

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $57.02 million and $4.62 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,179.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00666405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00236038 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00057201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001221 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00170967 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.