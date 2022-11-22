Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $226,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 28.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 31.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.