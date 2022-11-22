Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,025 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,452,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 1,808,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

