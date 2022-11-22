Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 145 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 80.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,391.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,228.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,236.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,518.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

