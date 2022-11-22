Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

