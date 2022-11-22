BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $266.87

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. BNB has a market cap of $42.69 billion and $772.80 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $266.87 or 0.01636724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,439 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
