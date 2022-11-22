BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $266.87

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. BNB has a market cap of $42.69 billion and $772.80 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $266.87 or 0.01636724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,439 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,972,644.640854 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 254.98159546 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1141 active market(s) with $959,247,769.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.