Bondly Market Capitalization Hits $6.25 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $49,718.44 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bondly

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

