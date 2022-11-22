Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $63.27. 768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 869,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

