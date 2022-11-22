Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $47,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. 119,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,853. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

