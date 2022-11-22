Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,902,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,050,000 after purchasing an additional 421,036 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 347.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 819,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after buying an additional 636,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

PFE stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $274.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

