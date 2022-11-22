Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $68,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $411.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.02 and a 200 day moving average of $381.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

