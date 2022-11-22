Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $35.59 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.39. 39,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

