Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $52.24 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.17. 761,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,276,436. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

