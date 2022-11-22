Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $342.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.10. The company has a market cap of $329.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.