Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,654. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

