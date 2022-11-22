Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 447,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 854.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,064,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 952,613 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,297. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

