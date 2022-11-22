Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $5,539,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 147.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.72. 41,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.