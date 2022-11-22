Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Nordson worth $32,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $271.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.18.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.