Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 3,058 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $57,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,863. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

