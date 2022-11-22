Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Takes $14.30 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.1 %

SLB stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,515,909. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.