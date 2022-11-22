Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$221.36.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$208.77 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$217.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$190.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$167.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

