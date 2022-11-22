Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,947 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Eastman Chemical worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 192,574 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

