Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 32,097 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 230,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prudential Financial Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

