Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $38.66 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.4 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

NYSE:COP opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.