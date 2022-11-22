Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,530 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,530 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Centene worth $32,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.