Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,214 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $307.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

