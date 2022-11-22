Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.60

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 12726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.56.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$121.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.74.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.07%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

