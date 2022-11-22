Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 823,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,305,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 14.0% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 398,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,509,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $430.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

