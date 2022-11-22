Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

