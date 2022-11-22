Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) PT at $33.91

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Intel Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.