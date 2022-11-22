Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $31.33

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

OHI stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

