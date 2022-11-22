Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $31.33

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.
OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.9 %
OHI stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
