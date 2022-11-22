Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.02

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$38.02 and last traded at C$38.35, with a volume of 100941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEP.UN. Mizuho reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$10.56 billion and a PE ratio of -57.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -191.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

