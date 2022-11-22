BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Position Raised by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. BRP accounts for 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

BRP Stock Down 0.9 %

BRP stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.38. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.39. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

