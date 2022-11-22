Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.95 to C$10.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.83.

In other Builders Capital Mortgage news, Director Sandy Luke Loutitt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$29,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,455.05.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

