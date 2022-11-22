Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.
Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.95 to C$10.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
The stock has a market cap of C$27.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.83.
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
