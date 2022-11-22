C2X Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $24.55 Million (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, C2X has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. C2X has a market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $4,825.73 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About C2X

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

