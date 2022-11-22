Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Chairman Buys $56,945.00 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance
Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 6,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,141. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
Further Reading
