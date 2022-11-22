Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Chairman Buys $56,945.00 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 6,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,141. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.