Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CSFB from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 540,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$55.35 and a 1 year high of C$83.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

