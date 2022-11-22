Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 91,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,836,853 shares.The stock last traded at $60.12 and had previously closed at $59.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,194 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

