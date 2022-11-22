Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,648,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 578,929 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $813,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 134,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,632. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

