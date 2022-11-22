Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 1,033,259 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

