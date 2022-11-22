Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 800 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 238,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,963,241. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

