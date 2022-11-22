Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,458 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,666 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

